R-C Morning Report for Sept. 19

Genoa, Nev. — I'm expecting more information will be released today about Sunday night's death of a pedestrian on Highway 395 and Industrial Way in Gardnerville. This is the second pedestrian killed in Carson Valley in three months.

A 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck a spot southwest of Monitor Pass late Monday night. A 1.4 magnitude earthquake hit just southeast of Mud Lake on Sunday night.

County commissioners took the need for workforce housing to heart, approving several master plan amendments converting property to multi-family residential on Monday. All but one of those approvals were in Minden. Three requests to convert more than 800 acres of agricultural land to zoning that would allow development were withdrawn by the applicants.

Douglas High School is seeking nominations for its second hall of fame induction. The school plans a homecoming celebration in Minden Park on Oct. 4, where the inductees will be announced. I've attached a pdf of the form, which includes the rules for nominees. 2017 DHSHall of Fame Nomination

If you've got sensitive plants get them covered by Thursday night, because temperatures are expected to dip below freezing over the weekend. The low is forecast to drop to 33 degrees that night, and drop to 30 on Friday and Saturday.

We had a pretty red sky this morning, but no real weather due in today at least. Expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 72 degrees. The wind will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.