Project Santa Claus is off and running

In its 30th year, Project Santa Claus will now operate as an independent non-profit charitable corporation. The Project continues to be supported by Douglas County's service clubs, the Salvation Army, many local businesses, and hundreds of generous local residents. Families needing help for their children to have a Merry Christmas have been qualified by Douglas County and Washoe Tribe Social Services, CASA or the Family Support Council and have been signing up at the Carson Valley Community Food Closet since Oct. 16.

Each qualified child, up through 17 years of age, will receive at least two gifts requested during sign up, valued at approximately $30 each. Through the efforts of the Kiwanis Club and others, some children will also receive bicycles and safety helmets.

The next step in the process is for the Christmas wishes of these children to be placed onto angels that are distributed to participating business locations throughout our community. Individuals and families can take one or more angels, buy and wrap the requested gift and return it to the business for delivery to the fairgrounds. The Project also accepts new unwrapped toys that can be used to fill requests that come in too late to be included with the angel trees. Generous donations received during the Stephanie Waggoner Memorial Christmas in July Toy Drive helped prepare for this phase of the effort.

This year the angel trees can be found at the following locations:

Bank of America – 1646 US Hwy 395 N, Minden

Carson Valley Medical Center – 1107 Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville

Carson Valley Swim Center – 1600 Hwy 88, Minden,

Douglas County Community & Senior Center – 1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville

Drago Salon – 1667 US Hwy 395 N, Minden

Family Support Council – 1255-A Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville

Grocery Outlet – 1329 US Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville

Heritage Bank of Nevada – 1299 US Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville

Indian Hills GID – 3394 James Lee Park Rd, Carson City

Minden Elementary School – 1170 Baler St, Minden

The Pink House – 193 Genoa Ln, Genoa

Pulse Fitness – 885 Mahogany Dr, Minden

Raley's – 1363 US Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville

Stor-All – 1456 D Industrial Way, Gardnerville

Stor-All – 808 Short Ct, Gardnerville Ranchos

Topaz Lodge Resort & Casino – 1979 US Hwy 395, Topaz Lake

Tumblewind Antiques – 1600 Esmeralda Ave, Minden

United Federal Credit Union – 935 Jacks Valley Rd, Carson City

US Bank – 1525 US Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville

Yogurt Beach – 1330 Waterloo Ln #102, Gardnerville

In addition to the two gifts, each child receives a book and if requested a cap and mittens. Donations of new books and caps and mittens or gloves can be made at the following locations:

City National Bank – 1647 US Hwy 395 N, Minden

DST Coffee – 1411 Hwy 395, Gardnerville

Fusion Group Fitness – 1540 Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville

K2 Pilates – 1512 US Hwy 395 N Suite A, Gardnerville

Nevada State Bank – 1656 US Hwy 395 N, Minden

Pioneer Yarn Company – 1653 Lucerne (Minden Village), Minden

R & T Cleaners – 1389 Lampe Ln, Gardnerville

Starbucks – 1327 US Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville

Starbucks – 1734 US Hwy 395 N, Minden

This & That Marketplace – 1516 Hwy 395 N, Suite E, Gardnerville

This & That Marketplace – 2285 Main St #B, Genoa

Tax deductible monetary donations may be mailed to Project Santa Claus, PO Box 3031, Gardnerville, Nev., 89410 using our new Fed EIN 81-4108034. We can also acknowledge in memoriam gifts and gifts offered in someone else's name. For information, call 775-339-8882.