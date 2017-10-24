Prescription drug take-back Saturday

Thousands of communities across the United States will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration "National Drug Take Back" day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Partnership of Community Resources and East Fork Fire and Paramedic District have partnered with the DEA to collect every unused, unwanted and expired prescription, along with non-prescriptive medication at the five drop locations.

Four out of five new users of heroin began with abusing prescription opioids. A total of 46,000 people a year die from drug overdoses and more than half of those die from prescription opioid overdoses.

Five locations in Douglas County will be available to drop off unwanted prescription drugs.

■ WalMart, 3770 Hwy 395, Indian Hills

■ East Fork Fire Station No. 4, 1476 Albite Road (Topaz Ranch Estates – south county)

Recommended Stories For You

■ Walgreen's, 1342 N. Hwy 395, Gardnerville

■ DCSO Tillman substation, 1281 Kimmerling Rd, Gardnerville

■ Safeway Grocery Store, 212 Elks Point Road, Roundhill (Lake Tahoe)

Only pills, patches or liquids will be accepted. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the US are alarmingly high, as are the numbers of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are not advised that their usual methods for disposing of medicines such as flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Oct. 28 event, go to the DEA Diversion website or contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Bernadette Smith (775) 782-9931.