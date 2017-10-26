Practice makes perfect: East Fork Fire and senior living community practice to prepare

Carson Valley Senior Living and East Fork Fire District firefighters in Gardnerville teamed up on Oct. 12 to conduct an unplanned evacuation drill at the 63-person retirement community.

Under the watch of Fire Capts. Terry Taylor and Jeff James and Engineer Nick Summers, the senior leiving team safely evacuated residents in four minutes – a full 30 seconds faster than required.

The monthly drills are part the organization's safety policy requirements and state regulation. In addition to monthly team meetings and unplanned drills, the fire department coordinates yearly inspections and discusses best practices in emergency preparedness with leaders and team members.

Carson Valley Senior Living, a Mission Senior Living community located at 1189 Kimmerling Road, Gardnerville, offers assisted living and memory care services in a loving, resident-centered environment. A team of professionals provides enrichment programming and events for residents and their families. Through the Ageless Dreams program, residents share their lifelong dream and team members work together to make that dream a reality.

