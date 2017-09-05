Potential scam has recording ask you to pay to receive “local newspaper”

Paid subscribers of the Sierra Nevada Media Group — the Nevada Appeal, The Record-Courier, the Lahontan Valley News — have reported receiving recorded phone calls recently asking them to pay their bill or they won't receive their "local newspaper."

The phone message doesn't specifically mention a publication by name or identify themselves.

If you receive this phone call, the Sierra Nevada Media Group believes it's a scam and recommends not giving out any personal information or even answering the phone.

When customer service representatives call on behalf of the Sierra Nevada Media Group's publications, employees — not a recording — will identify themselves as being from a publication.

If you have questions about your billing or customer service, you can call the Circulation Department at 775-882-2515 or 775-423-0353.