Ponds sought for tour | RecordCourier.com

The Northern Nevada Pond Club is gearing up for its annual pond tour July 15.

The club is in search of ponds and water features throughout the area that can be stops on the tour.

This year the tour will begin in Washoe and continue south through Carson City to Gardnerville.

"It's really a social event," said club member Sharon Dunk. "I don't think I've ever met someone who has a pond and fish who doesn't like to talk about it or share it with others."

Previous events have attracted more than 100 people, including both amateur and advanced pond enthusiasts.

Dunk said the Pond Club was started by pond and fish enthusiasts.

"It's a fun club, there's about 40 plus members and we meet once a month," she said.

The club meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month.

Each month the meeting is held at a different member's home to explore their water feature or pond.

For more information or to be a part of the tour contact Dunk at 267-0336 or Bev Fricke at 265-7765.