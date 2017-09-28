Photo Club takes to the streets

The Carson Valley Photo Club's September meeting started with a presentation by Ralph Philips on Infrared photography.

Philips had a camera converted to do this type of photography. A very interesting effect.

Philips has been a photographer for many years and always comes up with something new and interesting to share with the club.

The photography contest theme for the month was 'Street Photography'.

Merry Muller took first place with her photo entitled 'Fourth Street Farmers Market'. Second place went to Suzie L. Zimmerli who took her photo while visiting Paris. Her photo was titled 'Artists Promotion' and Bart Owens placed third with his photo taken at a local car show in Minden. He titled his photo as 'Tired Jewels'.

October's photo contest themes will be 'Fall Colors' and the presentation will be 'How to use Adobe Lightroom' by Steve Davis.

The Carson valley Photography Club meets the second Tuesday of every month at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville, Gardnerville. The next meeting is set for Oct. 10 The public is welcome.