Person of interest sought in Stateline homicide

A transient is being sought in connection with the death of a Reno man found inside a Stateline hotel room on Oct. 3.

Jose DeJesus Rodriguez Quezada, 44, is a person of interest in the homicide and is being actively sought by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, Quezada has recently been traveling Western Nevada, specifically Reno Carson City, LakeTahoe and Lyon County.

Kevin Leroy Edwards, 56, was found dead inside a room at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that Edwards was the victim of a homicide.

"There is information to believe Quezada is known to frequent areas surrounding homeless shelters, trucks stops, and similar type areas and is known to associate with the transgender community," authorities said. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quezada.

Callers' identity will remain anonymous. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call DCSO Dispatch at 775-782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at 775-78- 7463 or DCSO Investigator Nadine Chrzanowski at 775-782-9909.