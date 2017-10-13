Pageants are more than a beauty contest

Pageants often have a reputation of nothing more than a beauty competition, but past Miss Douglas County Alisa Merino said it is about so much more than that. Merino encourages young women to attend an information meeting on the program and give it a chance.

The Miss Carson City, Douglas County and Outstanding Teen Scholarship Program is hosting an information meeting 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Sunday and Oct. 22 at Round Table, Topsy Lane in Carson City.

"The Miss Douglas Pageant is a wonderful opportunity for young women to gain confidence and poise to further their lives as women," said Merino.

Merino was crowned Miss Douglas County in 2014.

"For me, it provided a chance to take a stand for what I believe in and voice my platform on suicide prevention," said Merino. "It also provided a full time job and $5,000 in scholarships."

The Miss Carson City, Douglas County and Outstanding Teen Scholarship Program is a local preliminary program for Miss Nevada, Miss Nevada Outstanding Teen, Miss America and Miss America's Outstanding Teen.

Recommended Stories For You

With more than 50,000 young women competing each year at the local and state levels, the Miss America Scholarship Organization is the nation's leader in awarding more than $45 million scholarships to young women.

Other recent beneficiaries of the program include 2017's Miss Douglas County Briana Neben and Bailey Gumm who went on to become Miss Nevada in 2016.

"We encourage and provide advocacy, community service, and we offer the opportunity for a personal platform that ladies dedicate their year of service to," said Merino.

The program provides a forum where young women can express themselves and encourages volunteerism to improve their lives and the lives of others while molding tomorrow's leaders.

"I encourage any young woman to get involved in the pageant, whether you're an athlete, drama student, STEAM wiz, anyone can benefit from the scholarship program, all you have to do is say yes," said Merino.

The information meeting will cover pageant requirements, important dates and meetings and is open to questions and comments about the pageant and scholarship program.

The Miss Carson City, Miss Douglas County and Outstanding Teen Scholarship Program pageant is Feb. 10.

For information, contact Tiffany Kension, 775-443-7743, missdouglasnv@yahoo.com or visit http://www.misscarsoncitydouglascounty.org.