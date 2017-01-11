Outage affects hundreds of Ruhenstroth residents | RecordCourier.com

More than 500 people south of Gardnerville were without power on Wednesday afternoon, according to NV Energy.

Electricity for 406 Ruhenstroth residents went out at 10:23 a.m. and was not expected to be restored until 6:15 p.m.

Another 76 residents lost power early Wednesday morning.

Nearly 100 Lake Tahoe residents in Douglas County were without power after Wednesday’s blizzard.

Several wrecks were reported in Stateline as a result of the weather, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.