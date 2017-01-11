Outage affects hundreds of Ruhenstroth residents | RecordCourier.com

Outage affects hundreds of Ruhenstroth residents
More than 500 people south of Gardnerville were without power on Wednesday afternoon, according to NV Energy.
Electricity for 406 Ruhenstroth residents went out at 10:23 a.m. and was not expected to be restored until 6:15 p.m.
Another 76 residents lost power early Wednesday morning.
Nearly 100 Lake Tahoe residents in Douglas County were without power after Wednesday’s blizzard.
Several wrecks were reported in Stateline as a result of the weather, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.