Orphan bears to be released back into wild | RecordCourier.com

Last April an 18-year-old female bear with four cubs (two males and two females) died of unknown causes on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe. She left the cubs, weighing 7-10 pounds, wondering where their next meal would come from.

Ten months later the orphaned cubs, after skillful rehabbing at the Animal Ark, are being readied for release back in to the wild. The operation was originally scheduled for mid-January but our record-setting winter delayed the operation.

The “denning” of these bears has been rescheduled for Wednesday. The four bear cubs were between 7-10 pounds when they were taken to Animal Ark for rehab and preparation for release back in to the wild. They were placed in to hibernation in late autumn. They now are expected to be between 60 and 70 pounds when placed in the artificial dens in the Lake Tahoe backcountry.

The cubs will be tranquilized, blindfolded, have cotton balls placed in their ears and hobbled before being taken from Animal Ark by vehicle to the Nevada Division of Forestry facility on East Lake Boulevard in Washoe Valley. From that location the cubs will be flown in to the denning sites in pairs.

NDOW will be utilizing a helicopter to take the bears back in to the denning area where artificial den locations have been identified and developed. The cubs will be placed in two “Igloo” dog houses with straw (bedding material) from their Animal Ark dens placed inside for warmth (also, so it smells like home). Once the bears are placed inside the igloo dens, the enclosures are buried with snow.

The bears will emerge in the spring and be on their own as they try and “make a living” as wild bears. NDOW will fit the yearling bears with satellite collars in order to follow their movements over the next couple of years.