Open houses on One Nevada Transportation Plan

A series of open houses starts at Stateline to gather public feedback on the One Nevada Transportation Plan.

The plan prioritizes the Nevada Department of Transportation's projects throughout the state for the next 20 years.

"With funding limitations an ongoing reality, it is critical that we prioritize investments across that state to maximize their benefits and support continued growth," said an NDOT press release. "NDOT would like to hear your thoughts on what's important to you and where you think we should focus our priorities."

The Lake Tahoe meeting will take place 5-7 p.m. Sept. 21, from The meeting is being hosted at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency office at 128 Market St. in Stateline.

The next closest meetings will be in Carson City 6-8 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St., and 8-10 a.m. Sept. 28 at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

For more information on the plan visit OneNVPlan.com.