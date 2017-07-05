One dead in fiery Kingsbury collision | RecordCourier.com

At least one person was killed and two injured in a fiery crash on Kingsbury Grade two miles up from Foothill.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported the head-on collision at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

As a result of the collision a pickup caught fire, which threatened to spread to the wildland.

Two helicopters landed at Kingsbury and Foothill Road to transport the injured.

The collision occurred just as the annual Lights on the Lake fireworks show was getting under way at Lake Tahoe. Visitors had to detour down Spooner Summit to avoid the collision.

Kingsbury Grade was closed for nearly four hours while the wreckage was cleared and members of the NHP Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team looked for a cause.

The road reopened at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The identification of the deceased and other occupants has yet to be released.

It was a busy Fourth for emergency workers, with at least a half-dozen collisions of varying severity.

Every year thousands of people flock to Lake Tahoe's beaches to watch fireworks and cool off.