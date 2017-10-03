Officials identify Motorcyclist killed in Spooner wreck

A 19-year-old Pollock Pines man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle Saturday on Spooner.

Justin A. Breese was riding east on Highway 50 approaching the summit in a 2008 Kawasaki when he lost control.

The wreck was reported to the Nevada Highway Patrol at 11:54 a.m.

Breese died at the scene as a result of injuries he received in the collision. Highway Patrol Spokesman Trooper Dan Gordon said speed may have contributed to the wreck.

Trooper Doug Hildebrand of the Nevada Highway Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is investigating this crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information related to this crash is encouraged to contact Hildebrand at 775-687-9617 or dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us regarding case No. 1709002977