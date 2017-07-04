Nine attend thespian festival | RecordCourier.com

DHS Drama Club and Thespian Troupe 990 sent 9 students to the International Thespian Festival.​, 8 who had qualified to perform and be abjudicated by earning superior ratings at the Nevada State Thespian Festival. Almost 2,000 high school students from across the United States and several other countries descended on the University of Nebraska, Lincoln to see or participate in the best high school plays and musicals from across the nation, attend workshops and take classes on all aspects of theater arts and the entertainment industry, audition for colleges and performing arts schools as well as audition for tutition scholarships at those schools.

Olivia Swearingen won Judges's Choice by earning a perfect score and Outstanding Performance nomination in Solo Musical. She also won a $2,500 scholarship, only one of three given to the more than one thousand students competing in the performance events. Lindsay Thew also earned a superior score in Contrasting Monologues.

Other highlights included Christian Barr meeting and being interviewed by the playwright of his monologue pieces, Lindsay Price. The drama students attended numerous workshops on several topics. Favorites included accent workshops, stage combat, dance, audition tips, and fundraising.