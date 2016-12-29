New Centerville wreck under investigation | RecordCourier.com

At least one person received life-threatening injuries on Thursday in the second collision at Highway 88 and Centerville Lane in less than a week.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a black Mazda was attempting to cross the highway and pulled out into the path of a southbound GMC pickup.

The pickup hit the Mazda’s drivers side. A blue Dodge pickup stopped in the left turn lane was struck in the collision.

The driver of the Mazda was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to NHP Trooper Dan Gordon.

The driver of the GMC received nonlife-threatening injuries. And the Dodge pickup’s driver was treated and released at the scene with minor injuries.

The NHP’s crash investigation team is at the scene of the collision.

A Christmas Eve wreck resulted in the transport of two people at the same intersection last week.