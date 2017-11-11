New Beginnings

Our God is not only a God of second chances, but of multiple chances. Each and every time we come to the Lord in faith it is a fresh start to our day and the future.

Lamentations 3:22 Through the Lord's mercies we are not consumed,

Because His compassions fail not.

23 They are new every morning;

Great is Your faithfulness.

24 "The Lord is my portion," says my soul,

"Therefore I hope in Him!"

25 The Lord is good to those who wait for Him,

To the soul who seeks Him.

26 It is good that one should hope and wait quietly

For the salvation of the Lord.

There was a song taken from this verse that goes like this. "It is of the Lord's mercies that we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not. They are new like the dew every morning that we live, Father great is thy faithfulness." There is a certain freshness associated with dew that is like nothing else. The life giving moisture on the field and the glittering sparkle in the morning sunlight seems to bring the hope of a new day.

I am reminded of the scripture in what is commonly called the Lord's prayer. "Give us this day our daily bread." Bread speaks of provision and strength for the day. In most of our lives in this great county we have an abundance of food for the day, but do we have the spiritual provision for the day? Lord give us what we need to serve You today. Let us live each day in the day, not for the day, but in the light of eternity looking forward to the day when we will be in His presence.

If we are born again and have the Spirit of the living God dwelling in us, we are engaged in a supernatural journey. We should look at each day as a new adventure, asking some questions like. Lord what do You have in store for me today? What opportunities may come my way today? Do You have any divine appointments scheduled for me today? Is there someone I can be a blessing to today? What would You like to show me today that I have never seen before?

The bible tell us that we are to work while we can, and it is sure we can't work tomorrow but only today. Today is yesterday's tomorrow, and today is tomorrow's yesterday. John 9:4 I must work the works of Him who sent Me while it is day; the night is coming when no one can work.

Just remember that the Lord is with you and He will never turn a deaf ear to any of those who are His. May you be encouraged and blessed.

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers' Association.