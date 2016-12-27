New artist goes on display at Copeland | RecordCourier.com

The Carson Valley Arts Council presents local artist Ronda Eden at the Copeland Gallery in Minden from Jan. 11 through March 4.

A free artist’s reception with refreshments is set for 5-7 p.m. Jan. 13.

Eden’s work is usually done in oil stick (cattle marker), mixed media and paper mache`. Larger-than-life human-like forms can be often found evolving in her studio.

The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Her paintings are available for purchase.

Eden was born in Adelaide, Australia and moved to Grand Lake, Colo. in 1989 on a teaching exchange. In 1998 she earned her Bachelor of fine arts from the University of Colorado while waitressing, bartending and serving as an Aussie storyteller.

She now lives with her husband Mernie and four horses in Smith Valley near Wellington.

Eden, under the stage name Ronnie Roo, has toured the American west storytelling. She is dedicated to keeping Australia’s heritage alive both in the U.S. and abroad through reciting and dramatizing the poetry and ballads that embellish Australia’s past and present. She also has developed her own stories featuring many of Australia’s unique animals.

Her plans for the future include reviving “The Brothers Foot,” a children’s book she illustrated several years ago. Her most recent children’s project, “Robby the Roo,” is available on Amazon.

For more information contact CVAC at 782-8207. Visit http://www.cvartscouncil.com to learn more about CVAC and upcoming events.