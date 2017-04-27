Nevada Wing commander visits Carson | RecordCourier.com

Col. Carol L. Lynn, commander of the Nevada Wing of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP), recently visited Carson City to attend Nevada Aviation-Aerospace-Airports Day at the Capitol.

Nevada Aviation Day is an event where airport managers, aviation industry representatives and other aviation-related officials meet at the Nevada Legislature, discuss ways to improve the impact of aviation in the state and get a chance to meet state representatives.

Lynn attended a luncheon sponsored by the Nevada Business Aircraft Association, Aviation Suppliers Association and the Nevada Airports Association, where she heard from several aircraft manufacturers' representatives and officials from national and local aviation organizations on how their organizations will help aviation grow in the state.

Lynn was then escorted through the Legislature by Lt. Col. Brad Spires, a mission pilot with the Douglas County Composite Squadron, Nevada Wing. Spires was appointed Nevada wing government relations adviser, and as such he has had years of interaction with Nevada's elected officials. They were able to speak with Reps. Chris Edwards, Robin Titus, Jim Wheeler, Speaker Pro Tem Irene Bustamante Adams, and Minority Leader Paul Anderson. On the Senate side, they met with Becky Harris and Minority Whip Ben Kieckhefer.

“It was a great opportunity for us to represent CAP at the Legislature. While we have no pending legislation affecting us this session, being able to have this visibility with our elected officials was very positive. We were met with open arms. A real credit to those of us who serve our communities through the Civil Air Patrol.”Lt. Col. Brad Spires

"It was a great opportunity for us to represent CAP at the Legislature," said Spires. "While we have no pending legislation affecting us this session, being able to have this visibility with our elected officials was very positive. We were met with open arms. A real credit to those of us who serve our communities through the Civil Air Patrol."

Next, Lynn visited the Carson City Composite Squadron's (CCCS) information and recruiting display in the Carson City Airport terminal. She was met by Major Paul Thorne, CCCS commander; and 2nd Lt. Ian Hoffman, Cadet Airman Branden Lightle, and Cadet Airman Ryan Wood, all members of CCCS. Later that evening, Lynn attended a legislative reception at the Governor's Mansion.

"Civil Air Patrol has operated in Nevada for decades serving in several of our communities in several capacities: youth development, education outreach, search and rescue, and disaster response," remarked Lynn. "Our relationship with the state of Nevada has always been a good one, but is strengthening through opportunities such as Nevada Aviation Day. We look forward to more opportunities to serve the citizens of Nevada."

Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force's Total Force, which consists of regular Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, along with Air Force retired military and civilian employees. CAP, in its Total Force role, operates a fleet of 550 aircraft and performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 78 lives annually. Civil Air Patrol's 56,000 members nationwide also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. Its members additionally play a leading role in aerospace education and serve as mentors to more than 24,000 young people currently participating in the CAP cadet program. Performing missions for America for the past 75 years, CAP received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2014 in honor of the heroic efforts of its World War II veterans. CAP also participates in Wreaths Across America, an initiative to remember, honor and teach about the sacrifices of U.S. military veterans.

Visit http://www.capvolunteernow.com for information.