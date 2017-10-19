Nevada Sen. Heller invites students to apply for service academies

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., has issued an invitation for Nevada high school seniors to apply to attend one of the nation's service academies.

He said the deadline to submit an application to his office is Oct. 31. As U.S. senators, he and Catherine Cortez Masto have the privilege of nominating Nevadans to attend the Air Force, Naval, Military and Merchant Marine academies. Nevada's House members also have that ability.

But Heller emphasized a nomination doesn't guarantee acceptance for any of the students.

Applicants must submit an official high school transcript, SAT/ACT scores and three letters of recommendation along with the application.

Those who apply will be contacted to set up an interview with the Academy Selection Panel. Applications should be mailed to Heller's Reno or Las Vegas offices. More information can be found at https://www.heller.senate.gov/academy-nominations.