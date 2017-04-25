Nevada is sorely pressed | RecordCourier.com

120 YEARS AGO

April 30, 1897

The Capital experiences a cold chill when spoken about Nevada. But we don't need to fret about it. This state can support a quarter of a million people without feeling their weight. As things stand now, we feed up better, work less, economize less, wear better clothes and entertain less anxiety of the morrow than almost any other people in the United States.

100 YEARS AGO

April 27, 1917

Believing that the opening of the road to Lake Tahoe from this Valley will result in much good from an advertising standpoint, the business men of Minden and Gardnerville have joined in a movement to bring about an early opening of the highway and will go in a body to the summit of Kinsgbury grade.

80 YEARS AGO

April 30, 1937

The county road equipment opened Kinsgbury route to Lake Tahoe Monday, cutting through drifts six and eight feet deep. The route is not in good condition and automobile owners are advised to keep off the road until next week unless they want to drive over a one-way road, hub-deep in some places with slush and water.

50 YEARS AGO

April 27, 1967

A possible archaeological "find" was stumbled upon in Carson Valley last week as a team of surveyors walked an area of benchland preparatory to mapping.

25 YEARS AGO

April 26, 1992

The Douglas County School District began team-teaching last year in order to comply with the mandated classroom size reduction act passed by the Nevada Legislature in 1989.

20 YEARS AGO

April 26, 1997

Changes made by the planning commission to the "quality of life issues" which are outlined in the county's master plan include the removal of several items including the availability of affordable housing.

10 YEARS AGO

April 18, 2007

Old Town Antiques property has been sold and the 25-30 dealers who rented space there were give a 10-day notice to move. There are no known plans on what the new owners have in mind for the property.

A look back at past editions of The Record-Courier by Sarah Drinkwine.