Nevada Gourd Society donates to local charities

The Nevada Gourd Society donated $1,200 from its first Silver State Art Festival to local charities Monday.

Holiday with a Hero will be receiving $200 and the Kids and Horses organization was presented with a check for $1,000 said Kristy Dial, a founder of the society.

The festival was held Sept. 23 and 24 in the Fuji Exhibit Hall at Fuji Park, and displayed a raffle to help raise money for the charities. Nearby businesses and participating artists donated close to 50 items which made the raffle a great success, Dial said. The festival featured gourd artists, painters, photographers, wood and basket makers, as well as vendors selling art supplies, including three days of gourd classes for all ages and experience levels,

If you're interested in joining the Nevada Gourd Society, visit NevadaGourdSociety.org. You can also email greatbasingourdpatch@gmail.com or call Kristy Dial at 619-995-2475.