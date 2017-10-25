Nevada Day celebration this weekend

The Tiger Battalion will be representing Douglas High School in Saturday's Nevada Day Parade.

The U.S. Army Jr. Reserve Officer Training Corps drill team is scheduled to participate in the annual celebration of Nevada statehood.

The Douglas High School Marching Band will be in California on Nevada Day to compete in the Bands of America Northern California Regional Championship at San Jose State University stadium.

The Nevada State Museum and the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City are offering free admission to patrons Friday and Saturday in recognition of Nevada Day.

"Come out and visit, interact, experience and learn more about the unique heritage of this place that we call home – Nevada," Peter Barton, administrator of the Division of Museums and History, said.

The annual Nevada Day Parade in the heart of Carson City starts at 10 a.m. and concludes at 2 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

The Nevada State Museum is partnering with Stewart Indian School and the Nevada Indian Commission, and will have the Stewart Indian School Float and exhibit on display at the museum after the parade. It will feature life-size portraits of Stewart alumni and their biographies. Patrons will also have access to all the museum's exhibits. The museum opens at 8:30 a.m. both days.

The Nevada State Railroad Museum opens at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is free to the Jacobsen Interpretive Center.

Visitors can also take a ride on the historic McKeen Motor Car both days starting at 10 a.m. Fares for the 20-minute ride are $8 for ages 12 and older; $5 for museum members and ages 4-11 and free for children 3 and younger.

The McKeen Motor Car was built in 1910 for the Virginia & Truckee Railroad. Of the 152 McKeen Motor Cars constructed, the V&T McKeen Car is the only one that is fully restored and operable.

The Nevada Historical Society in Reno is closed on Friday for the state holiday, but will open with free admission on Saturday at 10 a.m. with a crafts fair, silent auction, interactive exhibits for kids and a Nevada Day birthday cake.