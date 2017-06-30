Cave Rock tunnel project wins America’s Transporation Award | RecordCourier.com

The Nevada Department of Transportation's Highway 50 Cave Rock tunnel extension project, which completed ahead of schedule last year, has been recognized with an America's Transportation Award.

The award from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials recognizes the project as the best transportation project under $25 million in the western states for enhancing community and quality of life. The award recognizes the project for enhancing traffic safety and mobility, as well as involving community stakeholders in the project.

During the winter of 2014-2015, heavy rains loosened boulders from the rock face above the Cave Rock tunnel, with some of the boulders reaching the roadway. The approximately $6 million project by contractor Q&D Construction extended the lakeside Cave Rock tunnel entrance with an approximately 60-foot long and 27-foot tall structure to enhance safety by catching rock fall before reaching the roadway.

In addition, sections of Highway 50 were repaved and water quality improvements such as enhanced roadside drainage inlets and sediment filtration systems were installed to help preserve lake water quality.

Working with community members and stakeholders such as the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, NDOT constructed the exterior tunnel to mirror the natural surroundings. Substantial public outreach including public meetings and project updates helped keep community members updated and involved in the project.

If the NDOT project is ranked one of the top 12 America's Transportation Award winners across the nation, it will be in the running for the America's Transportation Award Grand Prize and the People's Choice Award later this year.

Additional information is available at americastransportationawards.org.