Nature may bring Fifth of July fireworks | RecordCourier.com

Mother Nature could be bringing her fireworks for the Fifth of July.

A red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Reno for critical fire danger, including dry lightning," East Fork Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson said on Tuesday. "We are expecting winds to come up, with lots of regional fire activity, red flag warning (Wednesday) and a holiday notorious for fires with lots of people out."

With at least two large fires burning near the Truckee Meadows, Fogerson said that help from neighboring agencies might be scarce.

"Between the regional fire activity and the holiday, getting additional fire resources on days like today can be a challenge," he said.

The red flag warning takes effect 1 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to continue through 5 a.m. Thursday.

Forecasters are calling for thunderstorms with lots of lightning, little rain and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

The warning covers the Sierra Front including Douglas, Mono and Alpine counties.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 100 degrees by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Fogerson said he recalled East Fork Brush 12 from the 3,000-acre Earthstone fire burning near Sparks.

Meanwhile, East Fork Brush 10 has gone from Arizona to New Mexico, where that crew is working on the 7,000-acre Tiffany fire 30 miles south of Socorro, N.M.