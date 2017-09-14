Native American artist Melvin Brown at Copeland Gallery

Carson Valley Arts Council presents Native American Artist Melvin Brown at the Copeland Gallery in Minden now through Nov. 8. The exhibit can be viewed 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Melvin's paintings are available for purchase.

Brown's artwork has been described as Contemporary Native American. To a certain degree this might apply as his artwork is continually unfolding with serendipitous connections.

Melvin Brown was born in Schurz in 1951, and raised in the neighboring town of Hawthorne. His father was of the Walker River Paiute Tribe and his mother was of the Yomba Shoshone Tribe. Both tribes are within the Great Basin.

He attended the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, N.M., and graduated with an AFA degree in 1979. Prior exhibits include:

A one-man exhibit in 2003 in conjunction with the Under One Sky Native American project hosted by the Carson City Museum, and has a painting in the permanent collection at the Institute of Native American Art.

In 2012 Brown was one of the Native American Artists featured with the group show "The Way We Live" hosted by the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno.

In 2015 Brown was one of the Native American Artists featured with the group show "Finding Our Balance" hosted by the Churchill Co. Museum.

Copeland Gallery is located at 1572 US Hwy 395, Minden (corner of Highway 395 and County Road). Information call the Carson Valley Arts Council office at 782-8207 or visit http://www.cvartscouncil.com to learn more about CVAC and upcoming events.