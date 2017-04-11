National Library week encourages reading | RecordCourier.com

The Minden Library is showing “Splendor in the Grass” (Not Rated). Free coffee and treats will be available. Movies are shown every Saturday. Attend at least three movies in a month to be entered in a raffle for fabulous movie-themed prizes.

The Zephyr Cove Library will be having an “Alice in Wonderland” Tea Party 2 -4 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy tea and cookies with Alice and the Mad Hatter. All children ages four to 10 years of age are invited.

The Zephyr Cove Library is hosting a Library Game Day 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Play a variety of board and card games provided by the library, or bring your own collection of table top games to challenge other participants.

Toddler story time for ages 18 months to 3 years old will be held 10:30- 10:50 a.m. today at the Minden library. The Zephyr Cove branch holds a children’s story time 11:30 a.m.-noon today.

A READing Paws therapy dog will be available at the Douglas County Public Library between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. today.

Children gathered items not usually found in a library Monday during National Library Week at the Douglas County Library.

Seashells, sand, crabs and seagulls were displayed around the children's section representing a page in the story, "There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed a Shell," by Lucille Colandro.

Children were encouraged to walk the shelves in search of the items and read the page it represented.

"A book walk encourages children to get involved in a story," said Senior Library Technician Maria Pearson. "It's really cute and encourages reading."

Rosemary Crain and her 6-year-old son, John, walked the shelves together as John read the story out loud with little help.

"It was a weird story," said John, "but it was fun."

The children were given a paper bag to collect the items in.

"Now you can go home and retell the story with the pictures you collected," said Pearson as children finished the story.

Pearson said it was the first time a book walk has been held at the Douglas Library.

"National Library Week happens all over the country, but this is the first time we have done anything like this," she said. "Next year, I think we will make it more of a challenge."

The children's story-time castle was transformed into a book swap during the event where Kathy Villasener donated three bag fulls of books.

The 12-year-old said not only was she looking to swap books for herself, but she grabbed a few toddler books to donate to her mother's preschool class.

"I really like to read and I'm always looking for new books," Villasener said. "I like to choose books based on the title because it gives hints to what the story is about."

Pearson said a poetry contest also is being held for teens.

The theme of the contest is "Building Dreams." First, second, and third place will be awarded today.

The poetry contest and book swap were organized by the Teen Advisory Board, said Pearson.

According to the American Library Association, National Library Week was first sponsored in 1958 to celebrate and contribute to libraries and encourage reading. It is held across the country each April.