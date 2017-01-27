Names in fatal wreck waiting on investigationfor release | RecordCourier.com

The names of the drivers in a Jan. 17 collision that resulted in the death of a toddler won’t be released until the Nevada Highway Patrol has completed its investigation.

“We will not be releasing the names of the drivers from this crash because it is still an ongoing investigation,” Trooper Dan Gordon said on Tuesday. “When the investigations are completed, the incident reports are public record and accessible to all.”

A preliminary investigation revealed that a white Chevrolet 3500 work truck towing a trailer was northbound when it failed to slow for traffic ahead at Highway 395 and Johnson Lane, striking the rear of a white Nissan.

The Nissan was pushed out of the way by the force of the collision. The pickup then collided with the rear of a blue Honda Fit that was stopped in the left lane.

Both the Fit’s driver and a toddler, who was in a car seat in the back seat, were transported for treatment.