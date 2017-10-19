Mormon Station hosts Halloween event

Nevada Day celebrants who aren't too tuckered out by the Oct. 28 parade can spend the afternoon celebrating Halloween in the Silver State's first settlement.

Mormon Station State Historic Park is hosting an event noon to 4 p.m. that day.

There will be ghost hunts, sack races, a photo booth and a variety of other activities for children, along with grilled hot dogs, gourmet popcorn and a cider bar.

Apple cider mimosas and bloody Mary's will be available for adults.

To purchase tickets, visit http://www.jalieevents.com/boutique/. Ticket prices range from $5 to $20. Tickets are limited.