Mono searchers honor own | RecordCourier.com

The Mono County Sheriff Search and Rescue team recently honored four members for individual excellence and public service at its annual awards dinner.

Barbara Barnum was awarded the 2016 Pete Schoerner Rescue Member of the Year Award. Barnum is a member of the board of directors, operations leader and team secretary. Viren Perumal was awarded the 2016 Rick Mosher Candidate Member of the Year Award. Perumal joined the team in April and brings expertise in medical and technical wilderness skills. Dan Corning was awarded for 10 years of volunteer service with the team. Don Deck was recognized for compiling the history of Mono County Sheriff Search and Rescue through his role as webmaster, record keeper and historian. Barnum, Perumal and Corning each received wooden plaques and Deck received a copy of the recently published history book.