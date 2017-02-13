Missing part blamed for Jan. 10 home fire | RecordCourier.com

A fire that claimed a million dollar home in Gardnerville has been traced to a missing part in the fireplace.

The two-alarm blaze occurred at the height of the Jan. 10 flooding and forced firefighters to use four-wheel drive rigs to reach the home on the outskirts of town.

The fire at 1398 Madcap Lane was difficult to access because the dirt road leading up to the 10,000-square-foot home was washed out in several areas due to flooding.

Only the East Fork Fire District’s four-wheel drive brush trucks could reach the home to extinguish the fire at first.

East Fork Fire investigator Capt. Terry Taylor said the fireplace was the point of origin for the fire.

“We did a multi-party examination of the fireplace with representatives from the insurance carrier and the contractor and found there was a required part missing,” Taylor said.

Damage included part of the roof and several interior rooms. Smoke and water damage extend through most of the very large home.

Because the area has no hydrants, water tenders were required to help extinguish the blaze.

The home was built in 2011 on a large parcel at the end of Mill Street.