Minden to discuss refurbishing Lucerne

Refurbishing Lucerne Street in Minden could cost as much as $860,000, but could open the door to widening the street.

Town officials are asking board members to decide whether to remove the landscaping from the street's median.

Proposals include replacing it with concrete, gravel or removing it.

The additional space could be used for a turn lane down the street's middle, or on-street parking on the eastern side.

Any work would include a 5-foot bicycle lane on the street's western side.

Converting the medians to concrete would be the most expensive option, costing $117,126 according to engineer's estimates. Converting the entire road to asphalt would be the least expensive at $49,446.

Meanwhile, a traffic signal at Highway 395 and Lucerne is still on the books. The last project to be built was the Sonic in 2015, which left room for a traffic signal. That signal has yet to be approved by the Nevada Department of Transportation. Businesses have been contributing to construction of the signal for years.

Lucerne dates back to the early 1980s when much of the commercial development in the area was first approved in 1985.

Town Board members are meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St.

Minden changed the regular meeting from Wednesday so there's no conflict with next week's homecoming celebration. They're meeting in the courthouse because another group reserved the CVIC Hall for Tuesday, Town Manager Jenifer Davidson said.