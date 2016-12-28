Minden thanks ASPIRE students | RecordCourier.com

Students at ASPIRE Academy in Minden were recognized by the town and the Main Street Minden program on Dec. 16 for their contribution to the town’s winning float in the annual Parade of Lights.

Town Board chairman-elect Bill Souligny, board member Roxanne Stangle, Main Street Minden Executive Director Connie Billington and Aspire supporters Ron James and Linda Bellamore joined interim principal Lyn Gorrindo, teaching assistant Caralee White and teacher Ashlee Nicoll to present the Parade of Lights first-place award in the governmental category to students.

This year, the Town of Minden partnered with Main Street Minden and Aspire Academy to celebrate the theme “Lucky to Live Here” with the “Live Gratitude Project” inspired by ASPIRE Principal Michelle Trujillo.

The project encourages people to fill out a hanging tag to express gratitude for someone, something, or write why they love the community. The tags will be displayed in the trees on Esmeralda Avenue through spring, Billington said.

ASPIRE students worked for more than 200 hours to decorate the parade float and trees along Esmeralda Avenue between 4th and 5th streets, as part of the Live Gratitude Project.

Students also volunteered and participated in Main Street Minden’s Fall Fling, the Town of Minden Gazebo Lighting and Parade of Lights.

“All their efforts in our community are gratefully acknowledged and very much appreciated,” Billington said. “Students were also entered into a raffle and three were awarded with this year’s 2016 Main Street Minden collectible commemorative ornament of the Minden Park Gazebo at the impromptu ceremony.

“Main Street Minden’s approach to volunteering is “Make a difference…everyday…to someone’ and as Ron James, local author of the soon to be released Santa’s Workshop book which features stories that demonstrate ‘Ordinary People, Extraordinary Achievements’ [shows], together as a community, everything is possible.”

The Aspire “Live Gratitude” project will continue into the New Year in downtown Minden and throughout Carson Valley.

Businesses may temporarily host one of the “Live Gratitude” trees (named Clayton and Feronda by the student who cares for the trees) and pass out tags to their customers for hanging.

The community is also welcome to come to the Town of Minden lobby and fill out tags of what they are grateful for, Billington said.

To learn more about the project, become involved or how your business can host a Live Gratitude Tree, contact Billington at Main Street Minden, 775-901-9634.