Minden primary care adds advanced practice nurse

As part of a continued effort to expand access to primary care clinics within Carson Valley, Carson Valley Medical Center recently welcomed advance practice registered nurse Jim Gocke to its medical staff.

Gocke (pronounced Go-Key), brings 22 years of healthcare experience to Carson Valley — including 11 years in emergency medicine.

"My favorite role has been in primary care," Gocke said. "Establishing relationships with folks, trying to keep them on a healthy path."

"I'm very holistic (in my approach), I like natural things as much as possible. I talk a lot (with patients) about diet and the way we think and those kinds of things. I'm open to a lot of different methods, and always learning new things."

Gocke, his wife and two sons moved to Carson Valley at the close of August after he spent more than 40 years in northern Los Angeles County.

"When I'd first arrived (in Southern California), it was a very small place with a lot of open area," Gocke said. "I liked that. As it got more and more populated, my wife and I decided we wanted to raise our kids in more of a country area. We had some family move to the (Carson Valley) area and we visited, spent some Thanksgivings up here. We just kind of fell in love with it."

Gocke said he spoke with Carson Valley Medical Center leadership and wound up taking a tour of the facilities.

"I just fell in love with the program," he said. "I'm looking for a really exciting future here. So far, the people here, I've met nothing but friends. It's just amazing."

The addition of Gocke represents one of several Carson Valley Medical Center is expecting to make within the coming months.

"One of the biggest needs we see in the community right now is expanded access to primary care," said Carson Valley Medical Center Director of Development & Outreach Shannon Albert. "The addition of quality providers like Jim helps to address that need."

Gocke will practice at Ironwood Primary Care, 897 Ironwood Drive in Minden. Call 775-782-1610 to schedule an appointment or for more information.