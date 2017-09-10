Minden man wins Great Reno Balloon Race
September 10, 2017
Minden resident Allen Anderson took the gold at the Great Reno Balloon Race, organizers announced on Sunday.
Anderson was flying "Pixie Dust," a balloon sponsored by the Kersey Family.
A retired East Fork firefighter, Anderson's was one of nearly 100 balloon pilots participating in the race.
The Great Reno Balloon Race concluded its 36th annual event from Rancho San Rafael Regional Park on Sunday.
During the event, balloonists from around the country competed for a chance to win their share of the $11,000 prize purse. The top 10 pilots were recognized at an awards banquet following the event.
The pilots included:
Doug Campbell, Jr. from Las Vegas flying "Booger," sponsored by Sani-Hut
Doug Campbell, Sr. from Las Vegas flying "Wasabi," sponsored by Comstock Propane
William Woodhead from Harrison, Idaho flying "His Sky," sponsored by GRBR
Dan Walsh from Redlands, Calif. flying "Deviation," sponsored by Nancy Gilbert, Esq.
Dale Wong from Dixon, Calif. flying "Winters Breeze," sponsored by Veliz Family
Kurt Adelsberger from Chino Hills, Calif. flying "Transition," sponsored by Bell Family
Justin Wilkinson from Bermuda Dunes, Calif. flying "'Merica," sponsored by Intuit
Lewin Williams from Las Vegas flying 'Split Tail," sponsored by GRBR
Jay Schuler from Reno flying "Pencil Boy," sponsored by GRBR
