Minden man wins Great Reno Balloon Race

Minden resident Allen Anderson took the gold at the Great Reno Balloon Race, organizers announced on Sunday.

Anderson was flying "Pixie Dust," a balloon sponsored by the Kersey Family.

A retired East Fork firefighter, Anderson's was one of nearly 100 balloon pilots participating in the race.

The Great Reno Balloon Race concluded its 36th annual event from Rancho San Rafael Regional Park on Sunday.

During the event, balloonists from around the country competed for a chance to win their share of the $11,000 prize purse. The top 10 pilots were recognized at an awards banquet following the event.

The pilots included:

Doug Campbell, Jr. from Las Vegas flying "Booger," sponsored by Sani-Hut

Doug Campbell, Sr. from Las Vegas flying "Wasabi," sponsored by Comstock Propane

William Woodhead from Harrison, Idaho flying "His Sky," sponsored by GRBR

Dan Walsh from Redlands, Calif. flying "Deviation," sponsored by Nancy Gilbert, Esq.

Dale Wong from Dixon, Calif. flying "Winters Breeze," sponsored by Veliz Family

Kurt Adelsberger from Chino Hills, Calif. flying "Transition," sponsored by Bell Family

Justin Wilkinson from Bermuda Dunes, Calif. flying "'Merica," sponsored by Intuit

Lewin Williams from Las Vegas flying 'Split Tail," sponsored by GRBR

Jay Schuler from Reno flying "Pencil Boy," sponsored by GRBR