Minden man named Tahoe-Douglas battalion chief | RecordCourier.com

A Minden resident and former East Fork firefighter has been promoted to Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District battalion chief.

Ralph Jones has served with the Tahoe Douglas district for 17 years. He was hired as a firefighter-paramedic in July 1999 from the East Fork Fire District.

He has been married to wife Julia for 37 years, and has three daughters, three sons and five grandchildren. He resides in Minden where his service started as a volunteer firefighter in 1984.

As battalion chief, he will oversee the daily operations for C-Shift and be responsible for the training division and special services, including hazardous materials, explosive ordinance disposal, rope rescue, confined space rescue, and water rescue.

Chief Jones has an associate's of applied science degree in fire science technology, is a certified company officer, and is an emergency medical technician and hazardous materials technician on the Tahoe Douglas Bomb Squad.

Jones is experienced in fire investigation and interview, advanced explosive investigation, large vehicle bomb investigation, and homemade explosives disposal.

He has served as Local 2441 Union President, assisted in establishing department policies, and is involved in the district radio communications program.

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District responds to approximately 2,000 emergency calls annually.