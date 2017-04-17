Minden fifth-graders celebrate first Constitutional Convention | RecordCourier.com

Members of the Sierra Nevada Republican Women's Constitution Committee recently joined fifth-graders at Minden Elementary School, along with their Principal, Ken Stoll, teachers, Jana Hall and Tamar Mckeon and librarian, Susan Endter to commemorate our first Constitutional Convention held in Philadelphia almost 240 years ago.

"Special appearances" were made by SNRW members and associates depicting Pennsylvania delegate, Benjamin Franklin; Virginia delegate, George Mason; Charles Coates Pinckney, a delegate from South Carolina and Daniel Carroll of Maryland.

The fifth-graders were divided into the 12 state delegations that had come to Philadelphia in May 1787 to attend the Convention. Chief Delegate, George Washington instructed the delegates that they were to search the pocket Constitutions which had been distributed to each student, and answer the question posed to each delegation.

After their searches were completed, the secretary for each delegation reported the answer to the entire Convention.

"These Minden Elementary School students were very interested and polite as they completed their work," organizers said.