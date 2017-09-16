Minden couple celebrates 75 year Anniversary

On Monday, Mr. and Mrs. Tage Tovlum will celebrate 75 years of marriage. The Tovlums were married in their native land of Denmark in 1942 during World War II. At the time of their marriage, Denmark was occupied by Germany, so their wedding night was spent in a bomb shelter after several air-raids took place that night.

Mr. Tovlum was an active member of the Danish resistance and remained underground for many unpleasant years.

In 1949 he decided to immigrate to America with his wife and two daughters. They settled in Southern California where they remained for more than 60 years.

Mr. Tovlum worked in the aerospace industry until his retirement. In 2004, his two daughters decided it was time for them to be closer to family and moved to Minden, where they have enjoyed a good life in this beautiful area.

The Tovlum's loving family, kids, grand kids, and great-grand kids wish them a wonderful day filled with lots of good memories of your long journey together.