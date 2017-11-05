Minden artist at Copeland Gallery

Carson Valley Arts Council (CVAC) presents local artist Nancy Raven at the Copeland Gallery in Minden from Nov. 9 through Jan. 1. The exhibit can be viewed 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Raven's photographs are available for purchase.

Around 2005 Raven retired from performing and teaching music, and took some photography classes. One class was taught by Henry Gilpin, a fine photographer in the Monterey/Carmel region, who worked with Ansel Adams and the Westons. The other class was with Martha Casanave, in portraiture and lensless photography.

After working with Gilpin, Raven photographed the Fort Ord buildings as they were being torn down and falling into disrepair. Raven named the group of photographs "Disappearing Structures." The photographs are both in black and white and in color. Her show was seen at the Pacific Grove Art Center in Pacific Grove and at the Seaside Community Center.

The classes with Casanave, a master in pinhole photography, gave Raven a passion for this type of photography, and by 2007, she had assimilated a number of opocorn cans and made numerous photographs. Raven's first pinhole photography exhibit occurred after she moved to the Carson Valley in 2010.

Her exhibit appeared at the Copeland Gallery in Minden in 2012.

While living in Monterey, Raven said, "I walked on the beach every day. Often there would be a tiny shoe tangled up in the seaweed or just on the sand… all by itself. By the time I moved to Nevada I had over 35 in my collection, kept in a large basket by the front door. The idea of making an art project came to me… and you see the results. Only solo shoes were picked up."

In addition to her photography, Raven is also an accomplished musician and author.

Some of Raven's photographs can be viewed at http://www.lizardrockmusic.com.

CVAC will be hosting an artist's reception on Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served and it is free to the public.

For more information, call the Carson Valley Arts Council office at 782-8207 or at http://www.cvartscouncil.com. The Copeland Gallery is located at1572 Hwy 395, Minden (corner of Hwy 395 and County Road).