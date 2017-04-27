May the Fourth be with you | RecordCourier.com

Star Wars fans of all ages will celebrate the enduring Star Wars story and universe during the second annual "May the Fourth Be With You" event from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Minden Park. Here's a chance to wear your Star Wars costume other than on Halloween. The Main Street Minden celebration features kids' activities, costume contests with prizes, character photo opportunities and a heated Star Wars trivia game, plus a cantina (similar to the classic cantina on Tatooine) for adult event-goers. There is no entry fee for those under 18 and it's $3 for adults. Local restaurants will feature Star Wars-themed food and drinks. Call 309-1101 for further details.

Spring Cleaning

On May 13-14, the Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch will host "Scatter's Attic," a rummage sale to raise money for landscaping improvements at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park. If your garage is getting full, why not clean it out and donate items to a worthwhile cause? Patio and home decor items, electronics, small appliances and power tools in working order are needed. Antiques and collectibles in good condition are welcomed. Everything must be easy to transport, so no large furniture and items should be worth at least $5 in value. You may bring your articles to the park between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. May 9-12. (If you need to bring them earlier than that, contact Mark at 783-9417 to schedule a drop-off time.) The Dangberg Home Ranch Park is at 1450 Highway 88, just west of Minden. Enter from Highway 88 less than a mile from the traffic circle at County Road. There is no entry fee to shop at the sale from noon-4 p.m. Cash or check only, please. There is early-bird access for "Friends of Dangberg" members only starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Not a member? Call 783-9417 to join or visit http://www.dangberghomeranch.org. Members begin with Saturday's annual meeting and refreshments, followed by an early shopping opportunity.

Mother's Day Breakfast

As has been their tradition for many years, the Carson Valley Lions Club will graciously provide a Mother's Day fundraising pancake breakfast to benefit the Douglas County Historical Society from 9 a.m. to noon May 14. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee are served on the front lawn of the Douglas County Museum and Cultural Center, 1477 Highway 395, Gardnerville. Lions Club members arrive bright and early to prepare and serve hot breakfast for the whole family. You needn't bring your mother to attend (although it would probably be a nice gesture). Everyone — including orphans — is welcome. All of the $7 per person cost benefits the DCHS. Local favorite entertainer Ted Nagel's "Rolling Thunder" will provide music. After breakfast, head on over to Dangberg Ranch for the "Scatters Attic" annual rummage sale.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com