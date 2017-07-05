Master plan changes go to towns | RecordCourier.com

All three of Douglas County's unincorporated towns are expected to weigh in Wednesday night on proposed amendments to the 2017 master plan update within their boundaries.

Gardnerville has three parcels proposed for changes from commercial to service industrial on 17.5 acres owned by the Peri family south of the Walmart.

The county is also seeking input from Gardnerville on a proposal to convert 60 acres of agricultural land to single family residential and 19 acres to be changed to multi-family residential.

Both those requests are in the East Valley Plan but will affect the town. The multi-family residential, while outside the town boundary, would need to be annexed at some point.

Gardnerville Town Board members meet in the town offices at 4:30 p.m.

Minden Town Board members will have four different alterations to the master plan to review, including a request by Carson Valley Inn owner Mike Pegram to convert a site master planned for a casino into multi-family residential. The site is located at the intersection of Highway 395 and 88.

Three other master plan requests to convert commercially zoned property to multi-family residential are also before the Minden board. Those sites are at 1701 and 1709 Monte Vista Ave., 1538 Mono Ave., and at 1691 County Road.

The Minden Town Board meets 5:30 p.m. in the CVIC Hall.

Representatives of Carson Valley's smallest town will discuss one of the largest of the proposed master plan amendments tonight.

Ranch No. 1 is seeking to convert 427 acres on four parcels south of Genoa from agricultural and range to receiving area as part of the master plan update.

Genoa Town Board members are scheduled to hear the issue at their 6:30 p.m. meeting in the Genoa Town Hall.

In all, 14 Carson Valley landowners are seeking more than 50 changes to the plan as part of the 20-year update.

Those changes cover nearly 2,000 acres of land.

Most landowners are seeking conversion of their land to receiving area, which could allow any form of development, but would require that density be transferred from other parts of the Carson Valley.

Those requests affect 1,237 acres of land, 824 acres of which is presently forest and range or irrigated agriculture. Land owners are seeking to change 402 acres of rural residential to receiving area.

Planning commissioners are scheduled to meet July 18-19 on the master plan amendments, with final action on Aug. 8. County commissioners won't consider the issue until September. The Douglas County Master Plan was completed in 1997 after years of workshops and meetings.