Master plan changes go to commissioners

More than a dozen requests for master plan amendments on parcels across East Fork Township go before Douglas County commissioners 9 a.m. Monday.

The amendments are part of the 20-year update of the master plan. On Monday, commissioners also are scheduled to debate and possibly act on the building permit allocation and growth management plan.

The two largest requests, from the Trimmer Ranch in Genoa and the Godecke Ranch in Gardnerville, were recommended for denial by the Douglas County Planning Commission.

The two requests would convert nearly 800 acres of agricultural land to receiving area for future housing.

Planning staff recommended denial of the requests because the county says there's still lots of unused receiving area.

Among the requests recommended for approval are two for multi-family residential, one in Gardnerville and one in Minden.

Commissioners meet at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., in Minden.