Marines Corps celebrates service’s 242nd birthday

About 30 Marines gathered in Minden on Thursday to celebrate the 242nd birthday of their service.

The Oldest Marine, Hal Hawkins, 94, was a veteran of the battle at Iwo Jima. He served cake on Thursday to youngest Marine, Deputy Steve Kimbrell.

Douglas County Undersheriff Paul Howell organized the annual event in the Judicial & Law Enforcement Building training room.

Howell said the cake cutting symbolized the continuation of Marine tradition from the oldest to the youngest Marine.

He estimated Marines have been celebrating the birthday, which is actually Nov. 10, for the past three decades.

The Douglas tradition was started by former sheriff's captain and East Fork Justice of the Peace Jim EnEarl.

In the earliest days, EnEarl would have cake and coffee in the jail administration office. Then it moved up to East Fork Justice Court while he was in office.

The Marines watched a video observing 75 years since the battle of Guadalcanal, planning for which began on Nov. 10, 1942.

Marine veteran Jim Madsen shared information about Welcome All Veterans Everywhere

He said the group meets 1 p.m. the second Monday of each month at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Marine veteran and Douglas County commissioner Steve Thaler read the commandant's message.