Man stabs friend, gets 5-year sentence

A San Francisco man received a five-year prison sentence Sept. 19 after admitting to a 2014 stabbing that took place in a Lake Tahoe hotel room.

Christopher Calder, 33, was arrested after Douglas County sheriff's deputies responded to the July 5 call.

Defense attorney Matthew Ence argued Calder should be allowed to enter an alcohol-drug program, but District Judge Tod Young said, "You don't get to stab someone and not go to jail for it."

According to police reports, Calder, his daughter and his friend returned to their hotel room that was occupied by four adults and one juvenile. Calder entered the room when the victim and his girlfriend were sleeping. Calder was making noise, so he and victim started arguing about the noise.

The argument ensued into an altercation and Calder armed himself with a knife. He then pushed the victim into the hotel hallway. The victim was attempting to reenter the room when Calder stabbed him in the abdomen.

The victim's girlfriend called the police and the victim was taken to Renown Hospital for his injuries.

Recommended Stories For You

Calder was sentenced to a maximum of 60 months in prison with eligibility for parole.

A Gardnerville woman was granted a diversion program when she admitted to three fraudulent uses of credit and debit cards.

Chelsea L. Taylor, 27, was arrested in August after stealing an using three stolen credit cards for a number of small purchases.

On Aug. 8 around 8 p.m., deputies responded to a call to the 700 block of Lyell Way for a theft report. When arriving, deputies made contact with the victim who told them she went out and realized she forgot her wallet. She called her father to put the wallet outside for the victim's boyfriend to pick up. When he arrived, he could not find the wallet.

Later that same day, the victim got home and looked up her account to find several unauthorized charges. She called her bank to cancel her cards. She said the wallet was Coach and was worth around $200 and had three credit cards inside it.

The next day, a woman, Taylor's sister, brought a found credit card into the police station. She said she had found it in her front yard with Taylor's ID attached to it. Both women live with their mother who said she suspected Taylor of stealing her credit card. The deputies then asked the family to see if they could find the Coach wallet described by the victim.

At 7:25 p.m. the deputies responded to another call to the Taylor's house, they had found the wallet. Taylor was contacted later and was arrested.

In court, Taylor blamed her drug and alcohol problem for stealing the credit cards and was granted drug court and a diversion program for 3 years.

A Minden woman admitted to the possession of credit cards without consent and to impersonating another.

Deborah J. Reichhold, 61, applied for multiple credit cards under the names of two victims.

On March 16, 2016, one of the victims reported identity theft to the Douglas County Sheriff's office. He said a couple weeks ago he had received two responses from separate credit card companies. One was a declined application and the other was information to extend a credit card account. The victim said he had not applied for credit through any company.

The victim investigated further and noticed there were several credit cards opened and closed within the last three years under his name. The victim's girlfriend also found her identity was used to open credit card accounts, amounting to over $12,000. Both victims said they believed the information was stolen while they were living with Reichhold.

Reichhold admitted to opening the accounts and obtaining the information. She told officers her actions had to do with the family financial problems.