Man sought in attempted burglary | RecordCourier.com

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in an attempted residential burglary occurring on the evening of Jan. 13.

A man wearing all black clothing, including a black baseball cap, approached and knocked on the front door of a home in the Gardnerville Ranchos. He later entered the backyard of the residence and attempted to gain entry through the rear garage door.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to conviction of whomever’s responsible. Your identity is not needed and you will remain anonymous. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call DCSO Dispatch at 775-782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at 775-782-7463 or DCSO Sgt. James Booth 775-782-9080.