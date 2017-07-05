Man killed in Alpine rollover | RecordCourier.com

Man killed in Alpine rollover
July 5, 2017
A Mound House resident was killed near Woodfords on Monday afternoon after his pickup rolled.
The 61-year-old was traveling east on Airport Road in a 1995 Ford pickup about a mile from the intersection with Highway 89.
The incident was reported 3:30 p.m.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver let the pickup leave the paved portion of the road and onto the right shoulder.
The pickup went down a steep dirt embankment and overturned onto its roof, which killed the driver.
On Wednesday morning a semi hauling metal pipe overturned on Highway 88 near Snowshoe Springs in Alpine County.
No one was reported injured, but the road was blocked.