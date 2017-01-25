Main Street seeks flower basket sponsors | RecordCourier.com

Main Street Gardnerville is asking area residents to pitch in to help make downtown more visually appealing.

The organization is seeking community members to sponsor the nearly six-dozen flower baskets it hangs downtown at the start of each summer.

Flowers for the baskets are grown by students in the horticultural and FFA programs at Douglas High and Smith Valley schools, as well as staff and students at China Spring Youth Camp.

The donation amount per basket is $85. The price increases to $95 March 1. Main Street Gardnerville’s goal is to hang a total of 68 flowering baskets on lamp posts in the Main Street District.

To sponsor a basket, call the Main Street Gardnerville office at 782-8027. Sponsors will each receive a card.

Two-thirds of the proceeds from the sale of baskets benefit area schools and the remaining money benefits the Main Street Gardnerville Flower Program.

For more information on the Main Street Gardnerville Program, visit MainStreetGardnerville.org. Main Street Gardnerville is a 501(c)6 non-profit corporation. Donations to the organization are not tax deductible.