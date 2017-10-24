Main Street Minden to dissolve

Main Street Minden, a nonprofit organization focused on preserving and revitalizing historic downtown Minden, is set to dissolve at the end of this month, President Bobbi Thompson announced last week.

Main Street Minden launched its organization in November 2015 as part of a larger program called Main Street America. Main Street America is a group of small towns and communities, organizations and volunteers working to revitalize neighborhoods.

In April, Town of Minden board members approved $45,000 in funding to go to the organization for Fiscal Year 2017-2018. In April, board members cautioned the organization and said they needed to find a way out of being financially dependent.

During the April meeting, Executive Director Connie Billington presented the board with a five-year projection of expenses and revenues that showed the organization would be in the red beginning in 2020 to 2021 even with the support from the town.

In her letter, Thompson wrote that the organization's remaining funds would be "divided between the Bently Foundation, the Town of Minden and Douglas County, which kick-started the organization in 2015."

During the Town of Minden board meeting in April, Chairman Bill Soulingly said he recognized how the organization was off to a slow start, but also was unimpressed with what it has done so far. He said some of the programs and projects Billington presented were, "low-level programs" that he didn't think would help with "revitalization."

Some of the projects Billington presented in April were efforts to plant flowers in Minden Park and helping with the town's Fourth of July celebration and Carson Valley Days Breakfast. Soulingly also expressed concerns that the organization was excluding a number of businesses that were not located in the immediate downtown area.

Thompson said the organization will support Main Street Gardnerville, which is supported by a state Main Street program. Thompson said she hoped the organization's signature event "May the Fourth Be With You" will be hosted by another organization this May. "As community members, we remain excited to welcome and support the Bently Heritage Distillery and the new and existing businesses and events in downtown Minden," said Thompson.