Main Street Minden holding public meetings next week | RecordCourier.com

Main Street Minden is holding a public meeting to talk about what needs to be done to revitalize downtown Minden.

The non-profit group dedicated to preserving the historic downtown has hired a consultant to conduct research on how to improve retail offerings.

Michele Reeves with Civilis Consulting in Portland, Ore., will be visiting Minden and conducting three focus groups as well as the public meeting at CVIC Hall, 1604 Esmeralda Ave., Thursday, July 13 at 1 p.m.

The focus groups in the morning are for local business owners, commercial property owners and municipalities, including participants from Douglas County, Minden, Fallon and Fernley.

Reeves will also be doing some secret shopping of local retailers as part of her research.

"After her visit, she'll develop a toolkit for us for attracting businesses and tourism in the short term and also give us some long-range goals," said Connie Billington, executive director, Main Street Minden.

Main Street Minden is part of a national network of 2,000 local downtowns that work on attracting investment in their communities.

Assembly Bill 417, passed by the Nevada Legislature this year, creates the state program, which Billington said will open opportunities for grants.

Billington said anyone interested in participating in a focus group can contact the group via its web site, mainstreetminden.com.

All focus groups will be held Thursday, July 13. The group for business owners is scheduled from 9-9:50 a.m., for commercial property owners at 10-10:50 a.m. and for municipalities from 11 a.m. to noon.

The meeting open to everyone, including residents, follows from 1-2:30 p.m.

The event is free but Main Street Minden requests an RSVP by Monday at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event//2993718 or by email to mainstreetminden@gmail.com, subject line: embrace the place.