Luncheon honors Best of Valley

More than 200 people representing more than 100 businesses gathered Thursday at the Carson Valley Inn to celebrate the Best of Carson Valley 2017.

Since 1995, the Best of Carson Valley has praised businesses, restaurants, real estate offices, people and volunteers and services and organizations within Douglas County.

The annual awards recognize local businesses and employees for their services to the community.

"To be here as the Best of Carson Valley has to feel pretty good," said Publisher of The Record-Courier Pat Bridges. "To be the best takes a lot of hard work, dedication and passion."

Winners and attendees at the event agreed that the "Best of" award spotlights local businesses, and encourages them to thrive and serve their community needs better, while providing an opportunity to come together and publicly acknowledge and honor each other for their services.

"This is a business-to-business promotion. Pass out business cards, make new friends and have fun," said Bridges.

First-time winner Nikki Tran, owner and nail technician of Nikki Nails, was honored to be recognized for her hard work.

Tran came to the U.S. in 2009 from Vietnam. She became a U.S. citizen in May.

She said within those years she's worked in nail salons, but found her home in the Carson Valley when working as a nail technician at the Gardnerville Walmart before opening her own salon last year.

"She is the example of living the "American Dream," said Record Courier Senior Business Development Manager Tara Addeo.

"It feels good to be here and win this award," said Tran. "I got to know the location and clients and came to like the Valley."

Kim's Donuts was another first-time winner who opened shop earlier this year.

The first-time winners said it feels good to be recognized after their short time in business.

Fish Thrift Store, a multiple-year winner, exclaimed their happiness in winning several years in a row as proof of their customer's appreciation.

Brookdale Assistant Senior Living has won three years in a row.

"We feel really proud," said caregiver Kendra Short. "We love what we do, We love our seniors and it means a lot to us that we are recognized for our services."